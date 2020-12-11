Ramaphosa finalises his executives’ performance agreements

His office said this would strengthen the capacity of the state and increase accountability.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday finalised performance agreements with members of his executive.

The president was meant to sign the agreements by the end of February, following his State of the Nation Address.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu had previously said the delay was due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He committed to these, along with lifestyle audits as far back as 2018.

Specific targets have been set out for each minister in the agreement and the public can view them on government’s website.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the process had now been completed.

“This follows Parliament’s approval of the various departments’ annual performance plans. Those plans needed to be adjusted and reviewed in line with the impact of COVID-19 on the work of government.”

