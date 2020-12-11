Police on hunt for gunmen after Pretoria taxi rank shooting

One man was in a critical condition after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are on Friday searching for two gunmen who opened fire on commuters in Pretoria at the Bosman taxi rank that morning.

Police were still at the taxi rank by noon, combing the scene for evidence.

It’s not yet clear what lead to the shooting, which involved two taxi operators and three commuters.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “Police can confirm that two unknown suspects arrived at the taxi rank on foot and started firing shots indiscriminately. No fatalities have been reported at this stage. Police have since launched a search for the suspects and we are appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop.”

