Parly to only decide punishment for EFF MPs guilty of disrupting Gordhan in 2021

On Friday, the powers and privileges committee found the 16 MPs guilty of contempt of Parliament for last year’s incident, in which they stormed the podium as Gordhan was delivering his department's budget.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will decide only next year on how to punish Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs found guilty of accosting and disrupting Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The initiator of the hearing, Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi, told the committee that there was overwhelming evidence against the EFF MPs before she found them guilty for breaking parliamentary rules and the Powers and Privileges Act.

"I submit that a proper case has been made for a finding that each affected member contravened the provisions of Section 7A, 7B and 7E of the Act and accordingly each affected member is guilty of contempt of Parliament in terms of Section 13A and 13C of the Act."

Mayosi said that the matter was now up to the committee to decide on how to act against the MPs.

EFF MP and committee member, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, requested a copy of the ruling before calling on the meeting to adjourn until next year.

"I think that we should receive the submission in writing, it will make our deliberations efficient and I think that we must accordingly adjourn the meeting, seeing that there will not be a quorum."

