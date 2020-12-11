Parliament finds 16 EFF MPs guilty of misconduct for disrupting Gordhan speech

On Friday, the powers and privileges committee investigating the incident heard closing arguments from the initiator, Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has found 16 EFF MPs guilty of misconduct for disrupting Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan last year.

She said that there was strong evidence against the MPs.

The guilty verdict against the EFF MPs comes after video and oral evidence was presented to the committee last month.

Grace Boroto, who presided over the sitting, also gave evidence, saying that she didn’t know what the intentions of the EFF MPs were, fearing they would attack Gordhan.

In her closing arguments, Advocate Ncumisa Mayosi told the committee she had to proceed in absence of charged members, who were all found guilty.

"On the balance of probabilities, the evidence before the committee proves all of the charges against the affected members. The evidence before the committee has not been rebutted. I submit that a proper case has been made for a finding that each affected member contravened the provisions of Section 7A, 7B and 7E of the Act and accordingly each affected member is guilty of contempt of Parliament."

The guilty finding now means the committee will have to deliberate before deciding on a suitable punishment.

