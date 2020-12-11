Over 8,000 applicants used dead people’s details to apply for govt grants - Zulu

More than three million people also applied for funds, including the UIF and NSFAS, despite having other sources of income.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Friday said that over 8,000 applicants had tried to defraud the government using the personal details of dead people to access special COVID-19 grants.

More than three million people also applied for funds, including the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), despite having other sources of income.

“The major concern is that over 8,000 applicants were found to be using the personal particulars of deceased persons,” Zulu said.

The minister gave an update on the implementation of the special COVID-19 social relief under the Department of Social Development.

Zulu vowed that her department was coming for those who tried to defraud the system.

“This is not only illegal but criminal. Thanks to our investment in fraud limitation and detection, we are now able to act speedily to deal with suspicious cases and fighting fraud by working with other government entities and law enforcement agencies,” the minister said.



The department had to date distributed R13.5 billion of the fund to more than six million eligible beneficiaries.

Of the 9.5 million applications processed in November, nearly seven million were approved and paid out.

