Mogoeng says he expected backlash for '666' vaccine prayer

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has defended the prayer which included a rebuke of COVID-19 vaccines, some of which he said might alter people’s DNA and insert within them satanic elements.

JOHANNESBURG - Constitutional Court Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said that he expected to receive backlash for delivering a prayer in Tembisa on Thursday, which has left many divided in the public discourse.

Mogoeng answered questions on Friday at the release of the judiciary annual report for 2019 and 2020.

He defended the prayer which included a rebuke of COVID-19 vaccines, some of which he said might alter people’s DNA and insert within them satanic elements.

Mogoeng also explained that he was not fazed by the criticism that his comments had drawn as he had been the subject of critique since his nomination to the top judicial post.

Although Mogoeng admitted earlier that the field of vaccines was not his forte, he maintained his posture on the matter.

"If there is any vaccine that is deliberately intended to do harm to people, that vaccine must never see the light of day and any other medication, by the way.

The Chief Justice added that he was concerned when he saw a statement alluding to the introduction of a system that would force people to vaccinate.

"It must be voluntary. People must just run tests on us if we are not positive and they must allow us to travel. You can't impose a vaccine on people. Why should you?"

Although some countries have already started to roll out inoculations as thousands of people continue to die, there are some who share Mogoeng’s sentiments and have expressed a variety of conspiracy theories on why the shots could be detrimental to human life.

