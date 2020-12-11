20°C / 22°C
Mogoeng prays over COVID-19 vaccine 'infused with mark of devil'

He was speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony at the Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

FILE: Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: @NelsonMandela/Twitter.
Tara Penny 48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is in the spotlight again for his comments - this time he's been caught on video paying that God should destroy any COVID-19 vaccine that "could be infused with the mark of the devil".

He was speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony at the Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

He closed off his public address with a prayer: “I lock up every demon of COVID-19. I lock up any vaccine that is not of Him.”

He then prayed to God to send his angels to "enforce" His will.

“If there be any vaccine that is of the devil meant to infuse 666 in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA – any such vaccine - may it be destroyed by fire in the name of Jesus.”

While many people have defended his right to express his religious views and opinions publicly, others warned his latest comments could be dangerous - especially when it comes to some who are still undecided about signing up for the vaccine.

In June, Mogoeng received a string of backlash over his utterances of Israel during a webinar held by the Jerusalem Post expressing his support for Israel.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

