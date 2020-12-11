Mogoeng prays over COVID-19 vaccine 'infused with mark of devil'

He was speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony at the Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is in the spotlight again for his comments - this time he's been caught on video paying that God should destroy any COVID-19 vaccine that "could be infused with the mark of the devil".

He was speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony at the Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

He closed off his public address with a prayer: “I lock up every demon of COVID-19. I lock up any vaccine that is not of Him.”

He then prayed to God to send his angels to "enforce" His will.

“If there be any vaccine that is of the devil meant to infuse 666 in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA – any such vaccine - may it be destroyed by fire in the name of Jesus.”

WATCH:Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng closes his address through a prayer for the country. Hes at Tembisa Hospital today. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/lpVeRgu9xi Abongile Dumako (@AbongileDumako) December 10, 2020

Thanks you have to ethical like Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to remind the nation about right path in life,morality,self respect, honesty,truthful all the time he has integrity thats why his Judiciary has no scandals those who stray like Justice Hlophe law of nature expose them Enoch Mthembu (@EnochMthembu) December 11, 2020

Okay i support CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng that its his constitutional right to practice his religion but his remarks really could be harmful as they directly/ indirectly promote conspiracy theories and perpetuate the Anti-vaxxer movement. MR. THAMANA (@julius_thamana) December 11, 2020

While many people have defended his right to express his religious views and opinions publicly, others warned his latest comments could be dangerous - especially when it comes to some who are still undecided about signing up for the vaccine.

In June, Mogoeng received a string of backlash over his utterances of Israel during a webinar held by the Jerusalem Post expressing his support for Israel.

