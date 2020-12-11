Masuku welcomes Gauteng ANC charges over PPE tender

Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku was found by the SIU to have failed in executing his functions in with the country’s constitution and the Public Management Finance Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku on Friday welcomed the charges against him by the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng and insisted there was no proof to support findings from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Masuku, who was axed by Premier David Makhura in October, said that the ANC had charged him for failing to provide oversight while he was an MEC and for bringing the party into disrepute.

He was found by the SIU to have failed in executing his functions in line with the country’s Constitution and the Public Management Finance Act.

Masuku, his wife, City of Joburg MMC Loyiso Masuku, and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko were hauled before the provincial ANC integrity commission over the provincial Health Department’s personal protective equipment (PPE) tender.

Masuku is also challenging the SIU report in the High Court. The matter's expected to be heard in January.

