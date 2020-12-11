Kebby Maphatsoe to appear before ANC integrity commission over Zondo warning

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, requested the commission’s secretary to lay a criminal complaint against Zuma in November.

JOHANNESBURG - UMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe has been hauled before the African National Congress’ (ANC) integrity commission after the association cautioned Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that going after former President Jacob Zuma would be unwise.

ALSO READ: MKMVA's Maphatsoe warns of 'high risk of civil unrest' if Zuma arrested

Maphatsoe on Friday told Eyewitness News that going after Zuma would be “ill-advised”.

Zondo, the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, requested the commission’s secretary to lay a criminal complaint against Zuma in November.

This after the former president left the commission’s proceedings after his bid to have the deputy chief justice recused failed.

ALSO READ: Unnecessary attacks must stop - ANC NEC reaffirms support for Zondo inquiry

Maphatsoe confirmed to Eyewitness News thathe would appear before the commission on Saturday.

“I’m shocked because there is nothing wrong with that statement because we were advising him. We never said that it will happen, we said, these are the risks and here are the implications,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.