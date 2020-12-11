Hawks arrest NGO manager who defrauded employees of TERS money

It's understood he claimed TERS funds from the labour department but then allegedly kept the money for himself.

CAPE TOWN - An Atlantis man who manages an NGO has been arrested by the Hawks.

He allegedly defrauded the COVID-19 Temporary Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) fund.

It's understood he claimed TERS funds from the labour department on behalf of 36 employees but then allegedly kept the money for himself.

The Hawks' Zinzi Hani said: “The 44-year-old suspect is spending the weekend behind bars and will appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Monday, where he will face charges of fraud.”

