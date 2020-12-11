Executives involved in dodgy Eskom deal with ABB will be pursued, says SIU

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced on Friday that R1.56 billion would be paid back to Eskom from the deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said that the executives behind the dodgy deal with Swiss company, ABB South Africa, had left the company.

The R2.2 billion contract was awarded to the multinational in 2015 to provide Eskom with controls and instrumentation work for the Kusile Power Station.

At the time, Brian Molefe was the CEO of Eskom and Matshela Koko was head of generation.

SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi said the people behind the deal were not off the hook.

“I indicated to my colleagues that as we always say, resignation from employment only terminates the employer and employee relationship,” Mothibi said.

He added: “We will pursue them on civil litigation if there’s any indication that they have caused damage to Eskom. And as I indicated, criminal investigation is ongoing.”

