EWN Weather Watch: Grab the sunscreen, Saturday's set to be a scorcher

Your Saturday weather watch.

JOHANNESBURG - Hot weather and thundershowers are forcast for the central and northern parts of South Africa, with cooler weather expected along the Cape south coast.

GAUTENG

A partly cloudy and hot day is expected for the province with scattered showers and thundershowers. Pretoria is expected to see a high of 31°C, Johannesburg 28°C and Hammanskraal 32°C.

WESTERN CAPE

A partly cloudy day is also forecast for the Western Cape with the coastal areas expected to see cool temperatures and the interior warmer weather. Some rain is also expected in parts of the province. Cape Town is set for 22°C, George 23°C, Worcester 28°C, Vredenal 27°C and Beaufort West a high of 24°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

A cloudy day and warm is forecast for most of KZN, with the northern part of the province expected to see very hot weather with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. Durban will top out at 25°C, Richard's Bay will see a high of 26°C and Newcastle a hot 32°C.

