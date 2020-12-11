Eskom ‘working hard' to avoid dark Christmas

The power utility was hopeful that the weekend and the holiday period would ease pressure on the grid and allow the system to build up capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said it was working hard to avoid a dark Christmas.

There are concerns about load shedding again this week as the system remains constrained with a probability of blackouts if there are any further breakdowns.

The power utility is, however, hopeful that the weekend and the holiday period would ease pressure on the grid and allow the system to build up capacity.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said: “We hope as the demand drops, the industrial demand will drop significantly during that period. We hope we will not be forced to implement load shedding. This is a great hope on our part and, of course, we are working as hard as we can to avoid the possibility of a dark Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Eskom has deliberately cut power to large parts of Benoni, Vosloorus , Brakpan and Nigel on Friday morning.

The utility said it was implemented so called "load reduction" in these Gauteng communities to safeguard its network from overloading.

The utility said affected customers could expect to have their electricity restored at 9 pm.

