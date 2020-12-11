Power cuts return as Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding for the weekend
The utiltity said that stage 2 load shedding would be implemented from 6am until 11pm on Saturday and that this would be repeated on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding on Saturday and Sunday.
The announcement comes just hours after Eskom called on South Africans to reduce their electricity usage due to the power grid being severely constrained.
In a statement on Friday night, the utility said that it had had a "large number of unforeseen breakdowns from the aging, unreliable plants over the past few days".
In addition, Eskom explained that it had taken two generation units at the Kendall power station offline in compliance with environmental legislation and that four units had been taken offline at the Camden power station to conserve the integrity of the ash dam facility.
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 06:00 tomorrow until 23:00, which will
