Eskom, SIU recover R1.56bn in overpayments from ABB South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Eskom have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with ABB Africa which will see the contractor repay R1.56 billion in overpayments relating to a contract unlawfully awarded through corruption for work at the Kusile power station.

The initially R2.2 billion contract was awarded in 2015 to provide the power utility with controls and instrumental work for the Kusile power station.

The SIU said that the investigation into ABB came after the company's voluntary disclosure of alleged collusion with some Eskom employees.

SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi: "Having reached the stage where ABB made the finding on their part, and on our side, the investigations were also pointing to irregularity, ABB then approached the SIU team with an offer of settlement."

