Duo arrested for Stefan Smit's 2019 murder appear in court, charged

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Karel Sait and Steven Damon are charged with house robbery, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault and murder.

CAPE TOWN - As the search for a third suspect continues, two men who have been implicated in the murder of a Stellenbosch farmer have appeared in court.

Karel Sait and Steven Damon briefly appeared in court on Friday.

They've been charged with Stefan Smit's murder, which occurred last year.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Sait and Damon are charged with house robbery, the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault and murder.

Their case has been postponed until 17 December for a bail application.

Smit was shot dead at his farm during an apparent house robbery in June last year.

At the time, Smit was having supper with his wife and a family friend when armed men entered their property and killed him.

The two women survived.

But authorities only made a breakthrough in their murder investigation on Thursday, when they apprehended the two men.

Police said that a third suspect, a woman, was still on the run.

