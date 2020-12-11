COVID-19 second wave not a deterrent for youths looking to party over Dec

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that youths between the ages of 15 and 19 were now the drivers of the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - While Cabinet will have to deliberate on the appropriate regulations for the second COVID-19 wave, some young people say that isn’t going to stop them from going out this festive season.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that youths between the ages of 15 and 19 were now the drivers of the virus.

Just this week, the popular Rage end-of-year parties, attended by matrics, were identified as super-spreader events, with all those who attended being urged to quarantine.

The festive season is a time for a break, holidays and parties and December is the build-up to New Year’s Eve, where countdown parties are the theme of the night.

Young people, who are usually the target market for these parties, are now the drivers of COVID-19, particularly because of their asymptomatic nature.

But Minenhle Ejesi said that it would not stop her from going out: “I’m still going to go out and follow the COVID-19 regulations outlined by the government and hope I never catch the virus.”

Her friend Nomusa Nkomo, however, said she wouldn’t be joining her.

“It’s not practical. We are used to going out and having fun. It’s December and we want to enjoy but this year things have become so awkward, so it’s really difficult to adjust.”

Mkhize said a decision on a harder lockdown or further restrictions had not yet been made.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.