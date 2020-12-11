COVID-19 lockdown had a major impact on proper functioning of courts - Mogoeng

Speaking during the release of the judiciary annual report for 2019 to 2020, the chief justice on Friday explained that although they were yet to measure the ripple effects of the national lockdown, it was clear that the outcome would be dismal.

JOHANNESBURG - Constitutional Court Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Friday said that the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the caseload in South African courts.

Speaking during the release of the judiciary annual report for 2019 to 2020, the Chief Justice explained that although they were yet to measure the ripple effects of the national lockdown, it was clear that the outcome would be dismal.

“High Courts have got to run trial, civil, and criminal [matters] and they even have to be circuit courts. The inability to do so has had undesirable consequences and the same extends especially to the magistrate courts,” Mogoeng said.

“They have not been able to cope with all along. Just imagine what the impact of the lockdown has been on the proper functioning of those courts.”

The country has struggled with a major caseload in most courts for years, however, this was worsened when some courts shut their doors completely during the hard lockdown.

