COVID-19: 8,166 new cases and 173 more deaths across SA

The health department has also confirmed that 173 more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to 22,747.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been another dramatic increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections in South Africa; this time 8,166 new cases were picked up over the latest 24-hour cycle.

They bring the number of known infections in the country since the start of the outbreak to 836,764.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 December.



As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 836 764, the total number of deaths is 22 747 and the total number of recoveries is 756 671.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 836 764, the total number of deaths is 22 747 and the total number of recoveries is 756 671. pic.twitter.com/zDtZEvQbZo Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 10, 2020

Gauteng still accounts for most of these cases, followed by the Western Cape and then the Eastern Cape.

So far, over 756,000 people have recovered.

