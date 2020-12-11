20°C / 22°C
COVID-19: 8,166 new cases and 173 more deaths across SA

The health department has also confirmed that 173 more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to 22,747.

Picture: 123rf.
Picture: 123rf.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's been another dramatic increase in the number of daily coronavirus infections in South Africa; this time 8,166 new cases were picked up over the latest 24-hour cycle.

They bring the number of known infections in the country since the start of the outbreak to 836,764.

Gauteng still accounts for most of these cases, followed by the Western Cape and then the Eastern Cape.

The health department has also confirmed that 173 more people have died after contracting the virus, pushing the death toll to 22,747.

So far, over 756,000 people have recovered.

WATCH: Mkhize: Expect faster rise in COVID-19 cases in second wave

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

