Court to decide whether matrics will rewrite leaked exam papers

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of anxious matrics across the country will on Friday find out whether they will have to rewrite two exam papers that were leaked.

Various applicants including AfriForum and the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) are challenging the Basic Education Department’s decision to have a rewrite.

Their urgent application was heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, where the matter was remanded for judgment on Friday.

Sadtu and AfriForum argued that Minister Angie Motshekga’ s decision to hold a national rewrite was irrational and should be reviewed and set aside.

AfriForum’s advocate Quintus Pelser said: “It must be read, subject to regulation 45, the rights in terms of the regulation 45 are not compromised by this.”

The Department of Basic Education's advocate Chris Erasmus said the department made the decision to protect the integrity of the exams as it could take months for investigations to conclude.

“With the very limited time they had, and the fact that it appears the papers were leaked and distributed on the social media platform, on WhatsApp, it’s a headless monster because you don’t know how far it goes.”

Sadtu and AfriForum said they believed Motshekga acted prematurely and failed to explore alternatives.

