Court finds DBE decision to rewrite 2 matric exams irregular, unlawful

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the Basic Education Department's decision to order the rewrite of two leaked matric exam papers was unlawful and irregular and that it should be set aside.

Several applicants, including teacher's union Sadtu and lobby group AfriForum, launched the legal action to challenge the department.

The two subjects concerned are Maths 2 and Physical Science Paper 2.

The court has ruled in favour of Sadtu and AfriForum, who were representing four matric pupils.

The court has ordered that the papers of those matric pupils who were not linked to the leaking of the exam papers must be marked in terms of the regulations.

It said that matriculants had a right to have their papers marked irrespective of any proposals or certifications made by quality assurance body Umalusi.

This court ruling means that no matric pupils will sit again for their exam next week as announced by Minister Angie Motshekga.

