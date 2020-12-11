ConCourt to hear Zondo Inquiry's bid to compel Zuma to appear on 29 December

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is chairing the commission, requested its secretary to lay a criminal complaint against Zuma after he left proceedings without permission from the chair.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will hear the state capture commission's application to compel former President Jacob Zuma to appear before the inquiry on 29 December.

According to News24, the Constitutional Court has given Zuma until next week Monday to file an answer brought against him by the State.

