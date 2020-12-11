Atlantis man arrested for defrauding Labour Dept of TERS funds

It's understood that he claimed TERS funds from the Labour Department on behalf of 36 employees.

CAPE TOWN - An Atlantis man who manages an NGO has been arrested by the Hawks.

He allegedly defrauded the COVID-19 Temporary Employer Relief Scheme.

The man was taken into custody on Thursday.

He then apparently kept the money for himself.

"The 44-year-old suspect is spending the weekend behind bars and will appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Monday 14 December and he will be facing charges of fraud."

