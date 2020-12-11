Winde urges residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19

New COVID-19 cases in the Western Cape have increased by 53.4% over the last seven days, compared to the previous week.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday reiterated calls for the public to adhere to use all measures at hand to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Winde's plea comes on the back of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announcing that South Africa is now gripped in a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

New COVID-19 cases in the province have increased by 53.4% over the last seven days, compared to the previous week.



Neighbourhoods in Cape Town's northern and eastern sub-districts have seen a 99% rise in new COVID-19 cases being recorded.

Winde said behavioural change was critical to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We need to make sure that all of us are playing our role in making sure that during this December season, we are living up to that challenge and making sure wherever possible, we are flattening this curve.”

Provincial head of health Doctor Keith Cloete said there was a sharp increase in new cases across the metro.

“The patterns differ across the sub-district, but we are seeing a general increase in all the sub-districts.”

The number of COVID-19 tests performed have increased from just over 8,600 at the start of last month, to more than 16,100 at the end of last week.

