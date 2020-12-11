6 people wounded, one of them critical, in Pretoria taxi rank shooting
The circumstances around Friday morning's crime are not yet clear but police are on the scene to investigate.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane emergency services have confirmed that six people have been wounded in a shooting at the Bosman taxi rank in Pretoria.
One man is in a critical condition and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Tshwane emergency services' Charles Mabaso said: “A male patient with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at the fire station and was followed by a male and a female also being shot. Paramedics attended to the three patients at the station and a fire truck was sent to the taxi rank. Firefighters found another three patients there.”
Meanwhile, this witness saw what happened.
“What kind of a country are we live in? People just went to get a taxi to wherever they’re going and someone just came out of nowhere and fired shots at these passengers in the taxi.”