Zandile Gumede wants case struck off the roll if delayed again

DURBAN - Former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede’s lawyer has told Eyewitness News that he plans to apply for the case against her to be struck off the roll if the State asks for another postponement on Thursday.

Gumede and 17 others are expected to return to the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in connection with tender fraud at the eThekwini Municipality amounting to over R400 million.

The State has alleged that Gumede and her co-accused - former eThekwini executive committee member Mondli Mthembu - unduly interfered with officials during the issuing of tenders in order to benefit some of their other co-accused.

The case against Gumede and her several co-accused was postponed in September for the State to complete an audit report on the matter.

Her lawyer Jay Naicker said they wanted the trial to start, adding it was long overdue.

Gumede has always maintained her innocence, saying as a politician, she could not interfere with tender processes despite the National Prosecuting Authority’s assertions.

At her last court appearance, she told her supporters that the African National Congress (ANC) was being attacked through her.

“We are at war, but this war is not targeting Zandile Gumede, it is the ANC that is under attack.”

At the same time, Eyewitness News understands Gumede is still actively campaigning to be re-elected as the ANC’s eThekwini regional chairperson after she was ousted last year following her arrest.

