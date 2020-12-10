What SA googled in 2020: Katlego Maboe, pineapple beer & more

Google has released its annual top searched for trends around the world, including top searches here in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - While the year 2020 has certainly been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, many other things also caught our attention.

These searches are divided into different categories. Here's a list of the top 10 searches in popular categories:

Top trending personalities - Loss (deaths)

1) Kobe Bryant

2) Mshoza

3) Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure

4) Bob Mabena

5) Naya Rivera

6) George Floyd

7) Chadwick Boseman

8) Zinzi Mandela

9) Thandeka Mdeliswa

10) Mary Twala

Top trending political figures

1) Joe Biden

2) Kim Jong Un

3) Kamala Harris

4) Boris Johnson

5) Angie Motshekga

6) Ace Magashule

7) Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

8) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

9) Andile Lungisa

10) Bheki Cele

Top trending questions

1) How to apply for an unemployment grant?

2) Who won the election?

3) What time is the President on tonight?

4) What is coronavirus?

5) What is 5G?

6) Where does vanilla flavouring come from?

7) Why were cornflakes invented?

8) Where to buy beer during lockdown?

9) Why were chainsaws invented?

10) How to make hand sanitiser?

Top trending recipes

1) Pizza dough recipe

2) Doughnut recipe

3) Pineapple beer recipe

4) Banana loaf recipe

5) Pancakes recipe

6) Magwinya recipe

7) Lemon meringue recipe

8) Cinnabon recipe

9) Naan bread recipe

10) Pornstar martini recipe

Top trending searches

1) Coronavirus

2) US elections update

3) Sasol share price

4) Level 3 lockdown South Africa

5) Children’s Day

6) Hantavirus

7) Load shedding

8) Cigarettes ban South Africa

9) Teacher’s Day

10) Leap Day

Top trending South African personalities

1) Katlego Maboe

2) Nikita Murray

3) Edwin Sodi

4) Lerato Kganyago

5) Menzi Ngubane

6) Jackie Phamotse

7) Tino Chinyani

8) Sophie Ndaba

9) Nomcebo Zikode

10) Monique Muller

Top trending sports searches

1) Premier League

2) England vs South Africa

3) PSL standings

4) IPL

5) Champions League

6) South Africa vs Australia

7) La Liga

8) Serie A

9) Europa League

10) Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Top trending travel searches

1) Trip to Mauritius

2) Trip to Durban

3) Trip to Thailand

4) Trip to Mozambique

5) Trip to Hawaii

6) Trip to Mars

7) Trip to Singapore

8) Trip to Bali

9) Trip to Jamaica

10) Trip to Zanzibar

Top trending ‘near me’ searches

1) Restaurant near me

2) Grocery stores near me

3) Builders near me

4) Midas near me

5) Virgin Active near me

6) Hardware near me

7) Mexican food delivery near me

8) Massage spa near me

9) Game stores near me

10) Hiking near me

Globally, top trends include Tom Hanks, Joe Biden, George Floyd and Chadwick Boseman.

