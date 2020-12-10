WCED appeals to matrics not to risk attending events amid COVID-19 second wave

In the past two weeks, there's been a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has appealed to matriculants and their parents to carefully consider the risk of attending events to celebrate the conclusion of their schooling careers as the country is firmly gripped by a second wave of COVID-19.

MEC Debbie Schafer said that of particular concern were the traditional "matric rage" parties that are held at or near the end of the matric year.

Schafer has welcomed the cancellation of the Plett Rage festival and since then other matric rage events were identified as super-spreader events.

The MEC said that she was however aware that many of matriculants were nonetheless going ahead with gatherings of their own at present.

"It is understandable that our matrics and other learners want to let their hair down after a very stressful year but we are now entering a critical time in the pandemic. We cannot afford another lockdown and we must keep ourselves and others safe. This takes a great to bear of personal responsibility from each and every one of us."

Meanwhile, organisers of the Plett Rage event said that it was clear that regardless of the measures and precautions they put in place to ensure safety, COVID-19 was uncontrollable.

The event was meant to go ahead between 29 January and 6 February next year.

The event's organisers said that the risk that this posed to attendees, staff, artists and suppliers, as well as to the greater community did not warrant pushing forward.

Festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman: "Tickets went on sale before the pandemic and before we really knew anything about COVID-19 and the majority of our sales happened before we understood what COVID-19 really was."

