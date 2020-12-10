Ugu Fashion, Wine & Music Experience: Entertainment that challenges stereotypes

Nkosingiphile ‘Nkocy’ Majola founded the annual Ugu Fashion, Wine and Music Experience four years ago to showcase the talents of unknown creatives.

DURBAN - Think fashion. Think wine. Think music.

The aim of the Ugu Fashion, Wine and Music Experience (UFWME) is to offer those who are talented in these fields with as much exposure as possible.

“I’m passionate about shining the spotlight on unknown artists,” founder Nkosingiphile ‘Nkocy’ Majola (25) told Eyewitness News at this year’s instalment which took place on Saturday, 5 December.

Organiser Nkosingiphile Majola (right) and actress Nozuko Ncayiyane.

“For me, the most important item is to contribute to enriching culture and exposing talented people to audiences who can appreciate their craft.”

Majola is trained in chemistry and has been working in the pharmaceutical sector for the past four years, but he said he was deeply passionate about entertainment and hoped to one day play an influential role in the sector.

He said his wildest dream was to build a strong brand out of the UFWME to rival well-known lifestyle events such as the Durban July and the Sun Met in Cape Town.

So, he has been using his own money with the support of friends and collaborators to organise his annual lifestyle event.

Jazz singer Zawadi Yamungu.

The event’s structure is simple. A theme is set annually, with audiences told to consider the idea of “Opulence Redefined” in preparation for this year’s event.

A variety of wine options were on offer which audiences enjoyed to colourful scenes of live music and fashion exhibitions.

“We target talented artists and designers who are not yet mainstream and give them a chance to showcase their creations. We hope that many can one day say their artistic journeys started with us.”

This year’s line-up featured the likes of saxophone player Yommy, jazz singer Zawadi Yamungu and Afro-soul singer Khokho Madlala, who kept the audience entertained with Afrocentric melodies while the likes of the House of Saint Luke (Mxolisi Mkhize) paraded their fashion.

Musician Yommy.

Majola is honest and upfront about the financial consequences of the event. While the event is ticketed and targets some sponsors, he said his venture was not yet profitable.

“We are not yet making money from the event. But I’m passionate about it and I have a strong vision, so we will push ahead. Since we started four years ago, we’ve been experiencing growth in terms of people attending and supporting us. We’ve also maintained good relations with designers and artists who started the journey with us,” Majola recounted.

This year’s event certainly managed to deliver spectacular performances that managed to keep an audience of about 70 people on their feet and out of their seats.

This meant ushers had their hands full in attempts to maintain social distancing among revellers in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time since its inception four years ago, this year’s UFWME was hosted at Pietermaritzburg’s Imperial Hotel.

This is about 209 km from the Desroches in Margate where the event was first hosted, when it was smaller and less well known.

“As a hotel, we decided to collaborate with Mr Majola because his event is attractive to a young, fresh, up-and-coming group of consumers,” hotel manager Sandile Vilakazi (32) told Eyewitness News.

Sandile Vilakazi.

“Most of them are black, young professionals who want to enjoy safe and high-quality experiences outside of what is offered in low-income communities where a number of them were born and raised.”

Vilakazi added: “They’ve worked hard and deserve to enjoy the fruits of their labour. Through our collaboration, we’ve managed to offer good accommodation at a competitive price, together with exquisite food and beverages. Our spacious courtyard where we hosted this year’s event allows us to implement safety measures in the times of COVID-19.”

Majola’s company, Everson Media House, was responsible for the overall production which includes sourcing musicians, models, ushers, designers and marketing. The hotel managed the hospitality and catering aspects.

“Despite the doom and gloom of the stories we often hear about young black people failing to lift each other up, I think this event challenges that stereotype,” Nokwazi Ngcobo, an attendee remarked.

“Here’s two individuals who could have done otherwise, but chose to unite behind a vision that facilitates an exciting gathering for young people. But while doing so, they strengthened the culture because local non-mainstream artists were embraced and validated by their own people,” Ngcobo added.

The year 2020 has been a challenging year for a lot of creatives. It was for this reason that many eventgoers expressed a sense of gratitude to both Vilakazi and Majola.

The pair were noted for having used their limited power to validate artists whose interests seemed, for the great part of a challenging year, to be less of a priority.

