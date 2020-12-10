Time for MPs to go back to Parliament in full force - DA's Mazzone

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Parliament to be fully reopened and functional by next year.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Parliament to be fully reopened and functional by next year.

The national legislature has had to go digital with virtual committee meetings.

National Assembly sittings have been limited to only a few MPs at a time, in keeping with social distancing rules.

But the DA, during its 2020 parliamentary review briefing on Thursday, said that it was time for all MPs to return to work.

It’s been almost a year of virtual committee meetings and hybrid National Assembly sittings.

Now the DA said that it was about time for Parliament to fully open.

Chief whip Natasha Mazzone said that Parliament was one of the most sanitised public areas in the country.

"If everyone is going back to work and scholars and teachers are going back to school, we need to be going back to Parliament in full force and I look forward to Parliament opening fully operational next year and I'm certainly going to be pushing for that."

She's also, predictably, commended the party’s performance over 2020, saying that it outperformed all opposition parties.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.