Solidarity Fund spent R18m on anti-GBV efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

The Police ministry said that since the start of the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in gender-based violence cases.

JOHANNESBURG - The Solidarity Fund said that it had spent R18 million of the R20 million it had collected for anti-gender based violence efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund was delivering its breakdown on the money it had used and collected since its establishment in March.

R3.1 billion has been collected from businesses, individuals and international donors.

In fact, the United Nations Refugee Agency said that more women had been reported as displaced since the lockdowns began worldwide.

The Solidarity Fund’s Nicola Gelombik said that was why they gave dedicated funds to gender-based violence.

"The National Shelter Movement is a network of 78 shelters across the nine provinces, the Thutuzelo care centres, led by the NPA, has 55 centres across the provinces."

She said that efforts at the gender-based violence command centres were also strengthened.

"We were able to scale up the gender-based violence command centre with 40 additional work stations and laptops required to be able to cope with the surge in demand that the call centres were receiving and also scaled up the communication efforts around gender-based violence."

She said that some of these centres were also dependent on them for supplies such as personal protective equipment.

