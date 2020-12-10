Solidarity Fund earmarks R327m for SA to join WHO COVAX programme

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to persist in many countries around the globe, the World Health Organization has launched the COVAX programme to speed up the search for an effective vaccine and South Africa wants in on that.

JOHANNESBURG - The Solidarity Fund said that it had earmarked R327 millon as an initial payment for South Africa to join the World Health Organization’s COVAX programme.

The fund, which was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March, has collected R3.14 billion in donations to date.

The fund will have to continue its work into next year as the second wave of COVID-19 hits the country.

The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande said that they have set aside millions for that.

"This particular donation is earmarked for the upfront payment required for South Africa to join the programme. It represents 15% of the total cost of securing access to the vaccine for 10% of the population. That would be roughly six million people."

While government has been urged to secure early access to large quantities of a COVID-19 vaccine, the WHO is working on securing 2 billion doses of the vaccine by the end of next year.

