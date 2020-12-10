20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

SA govt urged to secure early access of Oxford COVID vaccine amid second wave

This as the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine gets positive peer-reviewed results.

Picture: 123rf.
Picture: 123rf.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - With South Africa officially dealing with a second wave of COVID-19 infections, government has been urged to secure early access to large quantities of a COVID-19 vaccine as more candidates prove safe and effective.

READ MORE: South Africa experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 - Mkhize

This as the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine gets positive peer-reviewed results.

It was partly developed in South Africa and Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at Wits University, worked on the trial.

Professor Madhi said ideally, immunisation should start before a widespread resurgence of COVID-19, which he anticipates will be more prevalent during the first quarter of next year.

“Probably around February next year, we will see a much more generalised resurgence starting to take place across the country unless the behaviour of citizens becomes more conscious about what is required of them to avoid such a resurgence.”

ALSO READ: Teenagers account for most infections in SA's COVID-19 second wave - Mkhize

Madhi said locally, trial participants are being followed up until about 40 to 45 have developed COVID-19, at least two weeks after they've received the second vaccine dose.

Given results from the UK and Brazil, Madhi expects the vaccine to locally provide a similar level of protection of at least 60%.

In South Africa, the vaccine is being evaluated amongst 2,100 participants.

WATCH: Mkhize: Expect faster rise in COVID-19 cases in second wave

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA