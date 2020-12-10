SA govt urged to secure early access of Oxford COVID vaccine amid second wave

This as the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine gets positive peer-reviewed results.

CAPE TOWN - With South Africa officially dealing with a second wave of COVID-19 infections, government has been urged to secure early access to large quantities of a COVID-19 vaccine as more candidates prove safe and effective.

This as the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine gets positive peer-reviewed results.

It was partly developed in South Africa and Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at Wits University, worked on the trial.

Professor Madhi said ideally, immunisation should start before a widespread resurgence of COVID-19, which he anticipates will be more prevalent during the first quarter of next year.

“Probably around February next year, we will see a much more generalised resurgence starting to take place across the country unless the behaviour of citizens becomes more conscious about what is required of them to avoid such a resurgence.”

Madhi said locally, trial participants are being followed up until about 40 to 45 have developed COVID-19, at least two weeks after they've received the second vaccine dose.

Given results from the UK and Brazil, Madhi expects the vaccine to locally provide a similar level of protection of at least 60%.



In South Africa, the vaccine is being evaluated amongst 2,100 participants.

