Remedial action to be applied against all ANC members facing charges - Magashule

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the NEC had resolved that remedial action should be applied in an even-handed manner for all those facing charges against them.

Magashule is out on bail after being arrested in connection with the asbestos deal and there have been calls for him to step down while the case is being investigated.

Referring to himself, Magashule said that it was now up to the integrity commission to investigate.

"The national executive committee further noted the report of officials on all these charges and the fact that the SG of the ANC has volunteered to present himself to the integrity commission. The officials will process whatever outcomes of all these engagements as well as the determination of the integrity commission."

Magashule, who is facing 21 counts of corruption, fraud, and money laundering over the asbestos project during his tenure as Free State premier, is [appearing before the party's integrity commission on Saturday](http://ALSO READ: Ramaphosa confirms Magashule to present himself to ANC integrity commission).

