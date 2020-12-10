Police brigadier, husband to appear in court in relation to Bushiri case

Earlier on Thursday morning, the pair handed themselves over to the Hawks team that’s been tasked with investigating Bushiri alleged crimes in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - A police brigadier and her husband are due to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice in relation to the escape of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

It’s not yet clear how this brigadier and her husband are linked to the case.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “The warrants of arrest were authorised on Wednesday in relation to an amount of R500,000 that was allegedly paid to the brigadier. The investigation was started as an inquiry and converted to a case docket in February 2020.”

Bushiri and his wife Mary are in Malawi after they fled South Africa last month.

The fugitives had been granted bail ahead of their next court appearance on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

It’s still unclear how the pair managed to evade authorities and slip into Malawi.

