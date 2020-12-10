Over 200 health workers contracted COVID-19 in last 7 days - WC govt

This is an increase from the previous seven days during which 159 infections in the public health service were picked up.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article originally stated that more than 2,000 health workers had contracted COVID-19 in the last seven days. The provincial government has since indicated it made an error in reporting and that the correct figure is 204. The article has been amended and republished.

CAPE TOWN - More than 200 state healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Western Cape alone over just the last week.

Three more workers died from the disease since the beginning of December.

Provincial government officials on Thursday gave an update on the Western Cape’s coronavirus crisis.

Cape Town, parts of the Garden Route, and Cape Winelands were among others that have been singled out as areas of concern.



“The biggest that is affected in terms of healthcare worker infections is George Hospital [and] if you add up the last four weeks, there’s been a total of 49 health workers infected at the hospital alone,” said the provincial head of health, Dr Keith Cloete.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reiterated calls for the public to adhere to COVID-19 health safety protocols.

“Those frontline workers, it’s only fair on them that we play our part and that’s why this behavioural change is so critical,” he said.



