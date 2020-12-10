Myeni brought ‘presidential resource’ consultant to Eskom, Zondo hears

Khoza was testifying about the suspension of executives at the power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board member Zethembe Khoza on Wednesday said to his knowledge Nicholas Linnell, a consultant who was brought to Eskom by Dudu Myeni, was a presidential resource.

Khoza was testifying about the suspension of executives at the power utility at the state capture commission.

He said former board chair Zola Tsotsi only mentioned that the instructions for suspensions came from then-President Jacob Zuma, but he never said they originated from Myeni.

Khoza said he supported the suspension of executives because he believed the instructions came from Zuma.

The commission has heard that a meeting at President Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal, which decided on the suspensions also decided that Linnell should assist the board through that process.

But Khoza was also part of a board that forced Tsotsi out.

He said: “I thought he was a presidential resource but then down the line he was not contracted.”

Zondo asked: "Mr Tsotsi told you about Mr Linnell but you didn’t ask if he was contracted, so what was the complaint against Mr Tsotsi? It’s like you were just looking for something to use against Mr Tsotsi.”



Tsotsi and Linell said they were invited by Myeni to Zuma’s residence where she chaired a meeting and spoke most of the time.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.