Motshekga’s decision for matric exams rewrite was irrational, AfriForum argues

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday heard that the decision by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to undertake a national rewrite of two leaked matric exam papers was irrational and should be reviewed and set aside.

Various applicants, including AfriForum and South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), are challenging the Department of Basic Education (DBE)’s resolution to rewrite the exam papers next week.

They accused Motshekga of being at the centre of the unprecedented decision and of flouting regulations.

Judgment in the matter was reserved until Friday.

AfriForum and Sadtu argued that the minister acted outside of her area when she decided that the exam papers should be rewritten.

“She actually may not make any decision at all, but she did… the decision-making is that of the [director-general] DG in consultation with stakeholders,” said AfriForum’s attorney, Quintis Pelser.

Pelser also argued that Motshekga made the decision for a national rewrite without adequate consultation with the DBE director-general and other education bodies.

“There is no indication in all of these papers that the DG even considered, let alone consulted, and made a decision. The minister made the decision he said.

Advocate Chris Erasmus, who represented the DBE, struggled to convince the court on who exactly made the call for the rewrite.

“On the reading of it, it seems like the minister made the decision. Throughout his affidavit he [the DG] talks about the decision,” Erasmus said.

