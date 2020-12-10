Motshekga failed to consult before making decision on matric rewrite, court told

AfriForum argued in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday that the minister made the decision for a national rewrite without adequate consultation with the DBE director-general (DG) and other education bodies.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum on Thursday told the High Court in Pretoria that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had no power in terms of the regulations to decide on a national rewrite of two leaked matric exam papers.

The lobby group, together with the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), are challenging the Department of Basic Education (DBE)'s decision.

Motshekga has been accused of not presenting valid reasons on why a rewrite was necessary.

“There is no indication in all of these papers that the DG even considered, let alone consulted, and made a decision. The minister made the decision,” said AfriForum’s attorney, Quintis Pelser.

Pelser said that Motshekga’s decision should be set aside.

“It must be reviewed and set aside,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sadtu agreed with AfriForum, saying that Motshekga also failed to explore other alternatives before making her decision of a national rewrite.

