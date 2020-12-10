McKinsey director agrees blatant bribes paid in acquisition of SAA contract

McKinsey director Jean-Christophe Mieszala is trying to convince the commission that it did not know that its partner, Regiments, was corrupt.

JOHANNESBURG - McKinsey director Jean-Christophe Mieszala agreed that blatant bribes were paid in the acquisition of the South African Airways (SAA) contract.

But the company is not undertaking to pay back interest on the fees it earned from the airline and Transnet.

The commission said that the consultancy had agreed to pay about R650 million.

McKinsey said that it paid back Eskom fees with and interest because the contracts were invalid.

But the exact amount to be paid back for Transnet and SAA remains elusive.

"In the case of Transnet, I could also argue, which is different from Eskom, that there was real work that was done with benefits incurred by the SOEs who have also not only benefited from the impact of the work but also the interest on the impact of the work."

