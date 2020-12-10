Lotto Results: Wednesday, 9 December 2020
These are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers. Are you a winner?
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 9 December 2020, are as follows:
Lotto: 21, 30, 32, 42, 44, 48 B: 01
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 08, 33, 34, 37, 47 B: 25
Lotto Plus 2: 07, 09, 20, 29, 35, 46 B: 24
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
