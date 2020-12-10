IEC deem latest round of by-elections a success despite low turnout

The polls were contested by 77 candidates representing 14 political parties along with 18 independent candidates.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has deemed the latest round of by-elections a success.

The voting took place in 24 wards across 17 municipalities across the country.

The IEC's Masego Sheburi said only 28% of the 171,000 eligible voters cast their ballots.

“In the Northern Cape, the rate of participation was in excess of 60%. Worryingly though, in areas of high density, especially the metros, we had participation rates in the early 20%. In Cape Town, we registered the lowest participation of 11%.”

Sheburi explained what may be causing the poor turn out: “By-elections are not declared public holidays and there is also no general hype and people on the ground to encourage people to go out and vote. It is something that we are concerned with.”

