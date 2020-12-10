Health Ombud concludes probe into Shonisani Lethole’s death at Tembisa Hospital

Businessman Shonisani Lethole was admitted to the hospital in July with breathing difficulties and died before receiving his results, which showed he had tested positive for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The investigation into the death of businessman Shonisani Lethole at Tembisa Hospital has been completed.

Lethole was admitted to the hospital in July with breathing difficulties and died before receiving his results, which showed he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Days before his death, he took to social media to reach out to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize about the deplorable conditions at the hospital, saying he was being starved.

ALSO READ: Our records show Shonisani Lethole was taken care of - Tembisa Hospital CEO

Mkhize then lodged a complaint with Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba asking him to urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

“A preliminary report has been prepared and shared with all relevant people, including Tembisa Tertiary Hospital. The final report will be released in January 2021 once all the necessary processes have been completed,” said Ricardo Mahlakanya from the Ombudsman’s office.

WATCH: The Lethole line has ended: Shonisani’s family speak out on his death

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.