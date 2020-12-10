Garden Route showing early signs of levelling out of COVID-19 cases - Cloete

The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that cases in the Cape Metro remained on the increase and said that there were similar signs in the Cape Winelands.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that there appeared to be early signs of leveling out of COVID-19 infections in the Garden Route but he warned that it was early days.

Cases in the Cape Metro remain on the increase and Cloete said that there were similar signs in the Cape Winelands.

"We are seeming to see a leveling out right at the peak and it might be early days for us to make that call but it seems to be a leveling off of the increases in the Garden Route. What we're seeing is that that has almost been a two to three-week delay in the metro, which is still on that very steep incline and now we're seeing in time that the Cape Winelands is starting to follow."

Cloete said that while early signs were positive in the Garden Route at this stage if people did not behave, this could change.

"Although we're saying that there's an early leveling because that's the data, if you go onto the website, you'll start noticing that the percentage increase day-to-day is up in the Garden Route and that just means that it's off a very high base but any superspreader event, any new introduction can explode that again."

On Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that South Africa was officially experiencing a second wave, with the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng being the key drivers of the virus.

