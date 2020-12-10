EWN Weather Watch: Heat is on for Gauteng, CT set for rainy Friday
Your Friday weather watch.
JOHANNESBURG - Hot weather and thundershowers are the order of the day for the northern and central parts of South Africa on Friday, with the south-western coast set for some showers.
GAUTENG
With tempertures for the low to mid-30s, Gauteng can expect a hot day with thundershowers also forecast for Friday. Johannesburg will see a high of 29°C, Pretoria can expect a high of 33°C and Hammanskraal will top the mercury at 35°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/7XJ047FAJRSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2020
WESTERN CAPE
A cloudy but hot day is forecast for most of the province with some areas set for rain. The Mother City will see a cool, cloudy and wet day, witha high of 20°C. George is set for similar conditiond with a high of 21°C, while Worcester and Beaufort West are set for highs of 25°C and 27°C respectively.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/TIkZprQIzbSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2020
KWAZULU-NATAL
After a cool Thursday, the heat returns to KZN. Durban will see a high of 29°C, Richard's Bay will top out at 33°C and Newcastle can expect a high of 34°C with some thundershowers.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/4xqzRMjX2sSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2020
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.