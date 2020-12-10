EWN Weather Watch: Heat is on for Gauteng, CT set for rainy Friday

Your Friday weather watch.

JOHANNESBURG - Hot weather and thundershowers are the order of the day for the northern and central parts of South Africa on Friday, with the south-western coast set for some showers.

GAUTENG

With tempertures for the low to mid-30s, Gauteng can expect a hot day with thundershowers also forecast for Friday. Johannesburg will see a high of 29°C, Pretoria can expect a high of 33°C and Hammanskraal will top the mercury at 35°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/7XJ047FAJR SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

A cloudy but hot day is forecast for most of the province with some areas set for rain. The Mother City will see a cool, cloudy and wet day, witha high of 20°C. George is set for similar conditiond with a high of 21°C, while Worcester and Beaufort West are set for highs of 25°C and 27°C respectively.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/TIkZprQIzb SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

After a cool Thursday, the heat returns to KZN. Durban will see a high of 29°C, Richard's Bay will top out at 33°C and Newcastle can expect a high of 34°C with some thundershowers.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 11.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/4xqzRMjX2s SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

