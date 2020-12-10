Eskom warns of high probability of load shedding due to constrained system

The utility said in a statement on Thursday there was no load shedding yet, but the situation could change.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday warned of a high probability of load shedding as the system is constrained.

The utility said in a statement there was no load shedding yet, but the situation could change.

“In order to get through the evening peak, we urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained,” Eskom said.

“This capacity shortage has been caused by the loss of multiple generation units and high load losses, in addition to generation units that are already placed in planned maintenance.”

ALSO READ: There's a high risk of load shedding from now until Sept 2021 - Eskom

Eskom said that the high probability of load shedding was due to a number of generating units going offline.

“We currently have 7,532MW on planned maintenance, while another 10,853MW of capacity is out on unplanned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The country has not seen load shedding for several months and instead, Eskom instituted load reduction in some areas.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.