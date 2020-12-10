Eskom doing all it can to avoid load shedding - Mantshantsha

Eskom on Thursday warned of a high probability of load shedding as the system is constrained.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said it would use the downtime in the festive season to try and get the utility back in shape.

Eskom warned of a high probability of load shedding as the system is constrained. It said there was no load shedding yet, but the situation could change.

That was due to a number of generating units going offline.

Speaking on The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield on Radio 702, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they were doing all they could.

“We are running all the diesel generators that we can [and] we are running all the hydro storage facilities that we can in order to avoid that possibility,” Mantshantsha said.

“There is a big likelihood that we will scrape through tonight, and I’m using that deliberately. The next few days are quite constrained as well,” he added.

