DA outperformed other opposition parties in Parliament in 2020, says Mazzone

The Democratic Alliance (DA) gave its 2020 parliamentary review on Thursday, saying that despite some challenges the state of disaster had brought, the official opposition continued to hold government to account.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given itself full marks for its performance in Parliament this year.

The party gave its 2020 parliamentary review on Thursday, saying that despite some challenges the state of disaster had brought, the official opposition continued to hold government to account.

The DA believes it outperformed all other opposition parties in Parliament this year, managing to keep a close eye on the executive and the African National Congress (ANC).

“Outperforming all other opposition parties, the DA asked 66% of all parliamentary questions in the National Assembly this year. We submitted 1,893 written questions that matter to our constituencies and South Africans and 423 (49%) through the National Council of Provinces (NCOP),” said DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone in a statement.

She added: “These questions play a vital role in holding the executive to account and despite some ministers doing their best to simply ignore the workings of Parliament, the DA’s questions revealed instances of either misconduct, maladministration or incompetence that would have simply been swept under the rug otherwise.”

Mazzone said that the DA also led in parliamentary complaints, calling for an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

She added that MPs forced the national legislature to look internally and address the conduct of certain parliamentarians.

“In the face of the EFF’s rising populism, fascism and destabilisation tactics, the DA laid a host of charges against the party’s leadership, not only with South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and South African Police Service (SAPS) but also with Parliament’s Ethics Committee. We believe that Parliament has a responsibility to act as a bastion against utterances and behaviour that are at odds with our constitutional democracy,” she said.

DA leader John Steenhuisen praised the party, saying that 2020 was a year of progress for them, citing a number of court victories during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.