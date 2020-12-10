Corruption accused Magashule defends participation in ANC NEC meeting

A cagey Ace Magashule spoke to the media on Thursday without going into too much detail and defended his rights to have been present at the NEC’s three-day meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended his participation in an NEC meeting which discussed his and other members implicated in corruption.

He has told journalists at a post-NEC briefing that he was there because of the role he played in the party and had reports to deliver.

Magashule, who is facing 21 counts relating to corruption, money laundering and fraud charges, is set to appear before the integrity commission over the weekend.

He has refused to step aside, with the party obtaining legal opinion on the matter and the NEC resolving that officials must go back to the drawing board and formulate a framework on the issue.

A cagey Magashule spoke to the media on Thursday without going into too much detail and defended his rights to have been present at the NEC’s three-day meeting.

"It's an internal ANC process and I'm the secretary-general of the ANC and indeed there wasn't anything to participate in, in that I had to give reports."

The secretary-general also wouldn’t give clarity on a number of issues, often telling journalists these were internal processes that shouldn’t be pre-empted.

Magashule also couldn’t say if he would recuse himself when the outcome of his meeting with party elders finally reached the top 6 officials.

When asked, he said that it would be up to his comrades.

"Let's leave it to the ANC national officials to decide."

His meeting with the integrity commission is set to take place on Saturday.

