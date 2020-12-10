Cele: Police here to give hope in high crime areas

During a visit to the Bellville Taxi Rank as part of a Safer Festive Season inspection tour in the Western Cape, Police Minister Bheki Cele reiterated that police would do their utmost to ensure that women and children could walk free.

The minister will be in Gugulethu on Friday.

Cele addressed a police parade just opposite the Bellville taxi rank before he conducted inspections.

He then moved through the chaotic taxi rank along with armed police officers.

The minister again raised concerns around areas with high crime rates and told police officers they were there to give hope.

“When you go to Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Emfuleni, Delft; those places remain places of murder. Those places remain places of rape and abuse of women. We are here to give hope.”

Cele reiterated police will do their utmost to ensure women and children can walk free.

“We will be in places where women fear. We want to create a situation where young people, especially women and children, are able to walk free.”

While engaging with commuters, Cele encouraged them to adhere to COVID-19 safety regulations.

Commuters spotted without a face mask were reprimanded.

